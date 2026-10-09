KRA impounds 46 tonnes of smuggled sugar in Turkana

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has seized at least 46 tonnes of uncustomed sugar which had been smuggled into the country in Lodwar, Turkana County.

The intelligence-led operation intercepted two lorries which were loaded with a total of 920 bags of sugar, each weighing 50Kgs smuggled from Uganda.

KRA Investigation and Enforcement Team conducted the operation early yesterday where the consignment with an estimated tax implication of approximately Ksh 9.73 million was nabbed.

KRA said the two lorries were each carrying approximately 460 bags of sugar and upon verification, the consignment was identified as KALIRO-branded sugar.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the sugar had been smuggled into Kenya from Moroto, Uganda, through Nadapal, without payment of the applicable taxes and without undergoing the required customs procedures. The seizure is part of KRA’s ongoing efforts to disrupt networks involved in the illicit movement of sugar, protect public health, government revenue and safeguard compliant businesses from unfair competition created by smuggled goods,” said KRA.

In Kakamega County, one suspect was arrested while two others escaped when KRA Enforcement officers intercepted a Probox motor vehicle carrying 30 bags of brown sugar, each weighing 50kgs.

The consignment, valued at approximately Ksh 1.524 million, was seized and the vehicle escorted to Matungu Police Station, where the vehicle and the exhibits were detained.

Similarly, KRA officers also intercepted a lorry suspected of transporting smuggled sugar following a pursuit along Mumias Road in Matungu, Kakamega County.

“The vehicle had been flagged down for a compliance check but the driver failed to stop, prompting officers to pursue it. The driver and two other occupants subsequently abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police officers managed to apprehend one of the suspects, who was taken into custody to assist with investigations,” KRA stated.

Following an inspection of the abandoned lorry established that it was carrying 100 bags of sugar, each weighing 50 kilogrammes.

The consignment has an estimated value of Ksh 500,000, with taxes at risk amounting to approximately Ksh 3,002,500.

The three interceptions demonstrate KRA’s continued use of intelligence-led enforcement to disrupt the illicit movement of goods and protect Kenya’s tax base.

“KRA is also implementing measures to enhance compliance and protect legitimate trade following changes to the taxation of imported sugar under the Finance Act, 2026. The applicable excise duty on imported sugar is Ksh 40 per kilogramme,”

A punitive charge of Ksh 460 or 100 per cent, whichever is higher, is charged for any illegal sugar seized.