The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has appointed Dr Mary Kimari as its new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary following a competitive recruitment process.

Dr Kimari succeeds Dr Bernard Mogesa, who served as the Commission’s CEO from 2017.

In a statement, KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said Kimari’s appointment followed a transparent and merit-based recruitment exercise conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act.

She takes up the position after serving as an Assistant Director in the Advisory Unit at the Commission on Administrative Justice, commonly known as the Office of the Ombudsman.

Dr Kimari will head the Commission’s Secretariat, providing strategic and administrative leadership.

She will also oversee efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, improve access to justice and promote accountability for human rights violations.

Her other responsibilities include protecting civic space, advancing legislative and policy reforms and increasing public awareness of human rights.

“Dr Kimari will provide strategic and administrative leadership to the Secretariat, oversee the implementation of the Commission’s strategic priorities, and ensure the effective and efficient delivery of its constitutional and statutory mandate,” Ogangah said.

Kimari’s appointment comes as KNCHR continues to monitor human rights compliance, investigate complaints of violations and advocate for the protection of fundamental freedoms.

The recruitment exercise attracted 138 applicants, comprising 102 men and 36 women, with five indicating that they were persons with disabilities.

Of the applicants, nine were shortlisted for interviews, including Dr Kimari.