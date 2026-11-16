Detectives arrest three in Ksh7.98M hotel and travel fraud

Detectives from Nairobi Region headquarters have arrested three suspects in connection with a sophisticated fraud scheme that defrauded a complainant Ksh7.98 million through purported hotel reservations, travel arrangements and related payments.

In a statement by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects, Purvis Gaitho Maina, Agnes Seyian Mejooli and Davies Ochami Matasa, were arrested on November 13, 2026, in Voi Township, Taita Taveta County, following investigations into the fraudulent scheme.

According to investigations, the suspects, acting jointly with others, made false representations to the complainant, inducing her to part with the colossal sum on diverse dates under the guise of legitimate hotel bookings, travel arrangements and associated services.

The trio’s arrest follows that of Pascal Omondi Onyango, who had earlier been apprehended and arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts in connection with the same case.

The three suspects have since been booked at Kilimani Police Station and are expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts, jointly with their co-accused, to answer to charges of Obtaining Money by False Pretences, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.