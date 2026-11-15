FootballSports

Algeria and Angola win to increase chances of qualifying for AFCON 2027

Uganda Cranes were held to a 1-1 draw by Botswana in a Group H encounter at the newly built Hoima City Stadium.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

Algeria strengthened their bid to qualify for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Togo on Saturday, while Angola scored twice in stoppage time to defeat ten-man South Sudan 2-0.

Ramy Bensebaini’s second-half strike secured three valuable points for Algeria in Group I, while Angola needed dramatic late goals from Chico Banza and Miro to overcome stubborn South Sudanese resistance in Group B.

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Both victories provided significant boosts to the winners’ qualification campaigns ahead of the return fixtures on Tuesday, 17 November.

Elsewhere, Angola scored twice deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic 2-0 victory over ten-man South Sudan in a Group B qualifier.

The Palancas Negras appeared destined for a frustrating goalless draw despite playing much of the second half with a numerical advantage.

South Sudan were reduced to ten players in the 48th minute when defender Angelo Geriga received a straight red card for unsporting conduct.

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Angola subsequently intensified their attacking efforts, with coach Aliou Cissé making several substitutions in an attempt to break down the visitors’ determined defence.

Chico Banza and Miro were introduced in the 53rd and 65th minutes respectively, changes that eventually proved decisive.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the second minute of stoppage time when Banza scored following an assist from Miro.

With South Sudan pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Angola struck again six minutes later.

Miro completed the victory in the 90+8th minute after being set up by Zito Luvumbo, ending South Sudan’s hopes of securing an unexpected away point.

The victory takes Angola to seven points from three matches, level with Egypt, although the seven-time African champions lead Group B on goal difference.

Angola will travel to face South Sudan on Tuesday, 17 November, knowing another victory would take them to ten points and further strengthen their bid to reach the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 finals.

Uganda Cranes were held to a 1-1 draw by Botswana in a Group H encounter at the newly built Hoima City Stadium.

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