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Five people survive helicopter crash in Kericho

Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno was reportedly among five passengers on board, all of whom survived the accident.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

A helicopter has crash-landed at Kericho Golf Club.

Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno was reportedly among five passengers on board, all of whom survived the accident.

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The survivors were rushed to South Rift Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

“Our response team is on the ground at Kericho Golf Club, Kericho County, following a helicopter crash, working alongside other responders at the scene. All persons on board have been taken to hospital for treatment”, Kenya Red Cross said on X.

The pilot, who sustained serious injuries, reportedly attempted to take off despite the bad weather conditions.

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