KITFEST 2026 wraps up with colourful closing ceremony

The 2026 Kenya International Theatre Festival (KITFEST) concluded its 12-day run with a colourful closing ceremony celebrating theatre, music and cultural diversity.

The 11th edition of the festival, which ran from November 4 to 15 at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi, brought together local and international performers for a programme of drama, dance, music, poetry and cultural exchange.

Held under the theme “Reimagining Theatre: A New Decade of Creative Frontiers,” this year’s festival featured productions from Kenya, India, Portugal, Mexico and China, providing a platform for artists to share different theatrical traditions and approaches to storytelling.

In addition to crossing borders, the festival also sought to broaden and make theatre widely available.

During the festival’s launch, KITFest Trust founder and chairperson Kevin Kimani Kahuro said the organisers wanted to bring theatre to children from Kibera, Kawangware and Korogocho, as well as children in homes and members of the blind and deaf communities.

“This year we are taking theatre to people who have never stepped into a theatre,” Kahuro said.

Before the closing ceremony, which took place at 7 PM, the riveting play, “Echoes from the Lake”, brought to life the Luo folk epic of Nyamgodho Wuod Obare at 2 PM through physical theatre, music and acrobatics.

The production follows Nyamgodho, a poor fisherman who pulls a supernatural woman from Lake Victoria, accompanied by sacred cattle sent as a blessing by the lake spirits, known as Juogi.

His sudden transformation from poverty to wealth eventually gives way to arrogance when he insults the woman, breaking the sacred trust between him and the spirits. The woman subsequently returns to the lake with her cattle and the fortune she had brought, leaving Nyamgodho alone on the shore, where he slowly turns to stone.

Through high-energy ensemble movement, Ohangla rhythms, partner acrobatics and the haunting sounds of the Nyatiti lyre, the production explored themes of greed, pride, community and humanity’s relationship with nature.

During the closing ceremony, the Beijing Golden Bell Star Art Troupe entertained with a musical performance that celebrated the artistic connections between the two countries.

The closing ceremony continued this spirit of cultural exchange, featuring a diverse lineup of performances drawing from Indian and Kenyan artistic traditions.

The performances offered a fitting reflection of the festival’s inclusive programme, which gave audiences an opportunity to experience a variety of cultural expressions.

Away from the stage, the celebrations extended to the Kenya National Theatre parking area, where DJ Deewiz led a party that brought performers and audiences together for an informal dance session.

Beyond the performances, KITFEST also featured workshops, masterclasses and industry engagements aimed at strengthening collaboration among theatre practitioners and creating opportunities for emerging creatives. These took place at different venues across the city.