The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kibera over allegations of demanding and receiving a Ksh50,000 bribe to record a fraud complaint and initiate investigations.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Carrey Odhiambo Ongeng, allegedly demanded the money from a Kibera resident as a condition for recording the complaint in the police Occurrence Book (OB) and commencing investigations into the alleged fraud.

In a statement, EACC said the arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Commission, prompting investigators to conduct an operation at Kibera Police Station.

The officer was arrested while allegedly receiving the money during the operation.

He was subsequently taken to the EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre for processing before being released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 pending further investigations.

The Commission has urged members of the public to report demands for bribes through its official channels to help take action against corruption and improve access to public services.