Ebola update: Contact tracing activated as 10 people quarantined

At least 10 people have been quarantined, while 57 contacts are being traced following confirmation of Kenya’s first imported Ebola case.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni says the Ministry of Health has intensified measures to contain the virus, with the national response focusing on contact tracing, enhanced surveillance and strengthening preparedness across the health system.

Muthoni warned that the numbers could rise as health officials continue tracing people identified as having come into contact with the patient or their relatives.

Speaking after chairing a stakeholder meeting at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday, Muthoni said the country remains on high alert, with health officers across the country activated to ensure a timely response to any suspected cases.

She said the Ministry is working closely with county governments and faith-based health facilities to prepare for a possible surge in cases.

Muthoni also sought to allay public fears, saying Kenya is not experiencing an outbreak but is managing one imported case.

Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said health officials remain vigilant and assured the country that adequate quarantine facilities are available, with makeshift facilities to be established where necessary.

Surveillance has been heightened at 15 points of entry, while treatment centres are being activated at border points.

The stakeholder meeting resolved to hold regular briefings to assess the response and identify emerging gaps, with effective communication identified as key to keeping the public informed.

She urged Kenyans to remain calm and vigilant and rely on information issued through official Ministry of Health channels as the national response is strengthened.

Meanwhile, the Ministry says Kenya’s preparedness efforts are supported by the World Bank, the United States Government, WHO, Africa CDC, IGAD and pandemic financing mechanisms. The country is also working with neighbouring st

CS Aden Duale said effective response depends on early detection, rapid diagnosis, timely isolation, appropriate treatment and contact tracing.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant, follow official public health guidance and call the Ministry of Health’s toll-free 719 line for information on Ebola and other health concerns. The line can also guide Kenyans abroad, including on referral or evacuation where required.

Source: Ministry of Health