Government steps up security operations in Samburu, Meru and Isiolo says Murkomen 

The Government has intensified security operations in Samburu, Meru and Isiolo counties to curb banditry, cattle rustling and the illegal possession of firearms, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Murkomen said the security situation had improved, but challenges remained, particularly in areas affected by inter-community conflicts and livestock theft.

“Overall, the security situation in the affected areas has improved compared with previous periods,” he said, noting that insecurity continued to threaten lives, livelihoods and economic activities.

Between June and September 2026, security agencies recovered 3,221 livestock out of the 4,306 reported stolen. The Government also recovered 2,395 illegal firearms in the affected areas between September 2025 and September 2026.

Murkomen said security operations had been strengthened through the deployment of specialised units, the establishment of security camps and the recruitment and training of National Police Reservists. In Meru, the Lii and Magado camps were established to help contain banditry and cattle rustling.

The CS attributed the persistent insecurity to the proliferation of illegal firearms, retaliatory attacks, competition over water and pasture, and the ready availability of markets for stolen livestock.

He also pointed to poor road and communication networks, historical marginalisation, and limited economic opportunities as factors complicating efforts to restore lasting peace.

Between June and September this year, 14 fatalities and 17 injuries were reported across the affected region, highlighting the continued impact of insecurity on local communities.

Murkomen also addressed recent incidents in Samburu, including the September 16 attack that claimed the lives of five people, among them two police officers, a National Police Reservist, and two civilians. He said security agencies had intensified follow-up operations and efforts to recover government equipment stolen during the incident.

On reports of livestock allegedly killed or injured in Samburu, the CS said investigations had been ordered to establish what happened. He noted that the reported figures and circumstances remained allegations pending verification.

Murkomen said the Government was complementing security operations with peacebuilding initiatives involving community elders, religious leaders, elected leaders, and local peace committees to resolve disputes before they escalate into violence.

“Security operations alone cannot provide a permanent solution to inter-community conflict,” he said, emphasising the importance of dialogue and cooperation between communities and security agencies.

He acknowledged that difficult terrain, inadequate roads, poor communication networks, and limited resources continued to hamper security operations.

To address these challenges, the Government is seeking additional budgetary support from Parliament to open and improve security roads. Murkomen also announced plans to recruit additional National Police Reservists over the next six months.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to combining security operations with peacebuilding and development interventions to address the root causes of insecurity and promote lasting stability in the affected regions.