“Grand Theft Auto” will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on Thursday after 13 years of waiting, two delays and several leaks.

The global gaming phenomenon, dubbed the “Taylor Swift of games”, is the most expensive video game ever developed, and it is on track to break sales records.

After 13 years of waiting, two delays and several leaks, gamers on Wednesday were just hours away from the worldwide release of the latest instalment of “Grand Theft Auto”, the most expensive video game ever developed and on track to break sales records.

“GTA VI” will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on Thursday at midnight local time in each territory, meaning the game will launch first in New Zealand (at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday).

“I’ve been playing GTA for such a long time that the anticipation for this is crazy,” Australian student Riley Fennel said.

Although Rockstar Games, the studio behind GTA, has not yet released sales figures, specialist firm Sensor Tower estimates they have already surpassed 15 million.

That would be more than $1.5 billion before the game even came out, for a budget estimated at between $1 and $1.5 billion, which would be unprecedented.

According to British analytics firm Omdia, sales of GTA VI could reach $3.2 billion by the end of the year.

“No other concert or box office release has ever generated that much capital. And so that makes it one of the outliers in entertainment,” Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, said.

“This is the Taylor Swift of video games,” said the industry specialist.

US publisher Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has rolled out a massive marketing campaign to establish the title as a mass cultural product that transcends the boundaries of video games.

“The reach of the game is such that it will lead to a downstream effect on engagement on other entertainment services,” such as streaming platforms, estimated James McWhirter of Omdia.

“I’m going to take four days off,” said Dmytro Shkambara, a 27-year-old Ukrainian player living in Berlin, who has been planning this first game session “for a very long time”.

Like him, many fans have already booked time off to immerse themselves in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

HR platform Remote said it had seen a 32 per cent increase in leave requests around the world for November 19.

Touted as bigger, better, and more realistic than its predecessors, GTA VI follows the adventures of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple trying to survive in a fictionalised, crime-ravaged Miami.

Since its beginnings, the series has won players over with its reconstructions of fictional cities inspired by American megacities and the great freedom of action offered in a highly detailed open world.

Gamers entering GTA’s worlds can drive cars, fly planes, and go skydiving.

GTA VI promises to push its realism even further, with characters looking different depending on what they eat and players having to work at cultivating the relationship between the protagonists.

Ahead of its release, the game picked up eight nominations on Tuesday at the Game Awards, the American ceremony that will honour the best video games of the year on December 10.

Subversion and controversy

Rockstar, which by 2026 will have a dozen studios around the world and more than 4,700 employees, devoted more than eight years to building this GTA instalment.

Active production only began after the release of Rockstar’s previous game, “Red Dead Redemption II”, in 2018.

It was a rocky ride to release.

Shaken by a series of leaks in 2022 and the online release of stolen gameplay videos, the studio postponed the launch twice, then suffered a new round of leaks last summer.

The games have also regularly been accused of glorifying violence and illegal behaviour as GTA has carved out a place in pop culture as a symbol of subversion, unafraid to mock the flaws of American society.

Players can run over pedestrians, sell drugs and shoot at the police.

“It’s a series that is famous for being always over the top in terms of its representation of violence and different forms of abuse or harassment, for its representations of gender”, said Paolo Ruffino, a lecturer in digital cultures at King’s College London.

“I don’t expect to see necessarily major controversies unless there is something completely new.”

As a consequence of its scandalous legacy, several countries have banned the saga.

No official release is currently planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar.