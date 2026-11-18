Jeff Bezos has said he was “heavily involved” in casting Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

Speaking at an event in California, the Amazon CEO said he was originally “biased against” Pattinson – who starred in many blockbuster films like Batman and the Twilight series – “because he’s already so famous”.

The role of 007 has typically gone to an actor who wasn’t as well known at the time of casting. But Bezos said in screen tests, “it was so obvious he is James Bond”.

This will be the first 007 not under the creative control of the Broccoli family, who had overseen the franchise since the first Bond film in 1962. Amazon purchased MGM, which co-owns the franchise, in 2022.

Pattinson was unveiled as the franchise’s seventh James Bond on Monday, taking over from actor Daniel Craig. He will star in the 26th Bond movie, due to be released in 2028.

In a statement, the London-born actor said: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.”

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond film, but its title and exact release date have not yet been announced.

The announcement comes after years of intense speculation about who will take over from Craig in one of the most high-profile – and highly scrutinised – roles in entertainment.

Several other actors, including Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden, were reported to be in the frame for the role as screen tests took place in recent weeks.

But Amazon MGM ultimately went with a household name, choosing a more bankable movie star who is widely seen as a safe pair of hands.

“We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said.

There were five finalists who went through “real, old-fashioned screen tests”, acting out three different scenes in full costume, with real sets and other actors, he said.

“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performance,” Bezos added. “It was immediately un-debated. Denis [Villeneuve], the director … we all gravitated toward Rob.”

The pick comes amid widespread Hollywood cuts and consolidation, with studios struggling to get people into cinemas.

Hollywood insiders have said Pattinson was viewed as a safe pick to bring audiences in, rather than taking a risk on a new actor who could grow with the franchise.

“Maybe he’s boring. Maybe Hollywood would be passing up a chance to anoint a badly needed new star. But with so much at stake for everyone involved, that all makes him the obvious pick,” Hollywood journalist Matthew Belloni, who predicted the pick, wrote in his newsletter.