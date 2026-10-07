Trisha Khalid becomes new co-host as Mr Right Kenya returns for Season 5

Actress, model and content creator Trisha Khalid has been named the new celebrity co-host of Hello Mr Right Kenya, joining Dr Ofweneke and relationship expert Gertrude Mungai as the show launches its fifth season.

The news was announced on Tuesday, October 6, at a press briefing at Victoria Towers, Upper Hill. She takes over from Risper Faith, who co-hosted Season 4.

The producers say the choice reflects where Kenyan pop culture is heading.

Trisha represents the next wave of superstars, combining a fresh look, proven talent and a huge social media following with a knack for creating an online buzz.

Dr Ofweneke said the production team had its own list.

“We had around five names on the table. We looked at personality, energy, authenticity and originality, at what each person thinks about love and marriage, and of course we checked the beauty as well. Everything settled on Trisha Khalid,” said Dr Ofweneke. “Personally, I know I’m going to have a good time this season.”

Trisha promised viewers a lively ride and launched a playful jab at her co-host.

“I expect more energy and more fun from both of us. I’m about to stress him (Dr Ofweneke) out,” she said.

StarTimes says the choice was deliberate.

“The candidate we selected is not new to the audience. She has a huge following and great TV hosting experience. Women want to be her, and men want to have her,” said Tamima Ibrahim, Marketing Director at StarTimes.

What to expect in the new season

Season 5 will widen the dating pool, producers say. The cast now includes differently abled contestants, people living with skin pigmentation challenges, and men and women aged 45 and above, including those who are divorced, separated or widowed. Moreover, there are contestants in their 50s, and a 65-year-old man has come looking for love.

“The new look this season has mature women,” said Gertrude Mungai. “We have had women over 45, and we have a 65-year-old man coming to look for love.”

For Dr Ofweneke, the real draw is the conversation.

“There are going to be a lot of realistic life experiences about what love and relationships are, and what men and women expect from marriage. We will also hear a lot of ideas and beliefs about family, money and wealth. As lead host, I’m keen that we handle the most pertinent issues when it comes to choosing a partner,” he said.

Viewers can expect panel debates on who pays, what financial maturity looks like, and who cooks.