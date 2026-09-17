Ruto takes on Uhuru, accuses him of sabotage

President William Ruto has urged his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta to stop sabotaging the Government of Kenya.

The President told the retired leader that it is unpresidential for a former head of State to undermine the Government that he once led, saying that is the role of a rebel leader like Ugandan Joseph Kony.

Kony is a fugitive Ugandan warlord and founder of the Lord’s Resistance Army, a rebel group notorious for decades of extreme violence and human rights abuses.

The President also hit out at Mr Kenyatta for funding the opposition to wreck his Government

Saying he is not seeking the support of the former President even though he supported him in four elections – in 2002, 2013 and 2017 twice – President Ruto said Mr Kenyatta should stop frustrating the Government’s efforts to transform Kenya.

Speaking at Sindo in Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County, on Thursday, the final day of his development tour of Nyanza, he pointed out that the economy the former President “left in tatters” has been now stabilised.

“You left the economy in tatters, but we have stabilised it,” the President said.

He told Mr Kenyatta that he failed to deliver on roads, healthcare, affordable housing and education while in Government, but was now using political allies to oppose the same programmes President Ruto’s administration is implementing effectively.

“The housing programme that you failed to implement now has 300,000 units under construction and it is employing 1.1 million Kenyans. We are building 600 modern markets and 180,000 student hostels in our universities, technical colleges and Kenya Medical Training College, things he failed to deliver,” he said.

He questioned Mr Kenyatta’s decision to remain involved in opposition politics after leaving State House, saying former presidents should use their experience to guide and advise the country rather than remain actively involved in political affairs.

“My brother Uhuru Kenyatta, you are lowering the dignity of the Office of the Retired President and your own dignity,” the President told Mr Kenyatta.

He regretted that the former President has been sabotaging his administration for the past four years, saying he was jealous of the transformation agenda taking place in the country.

“What you are doing with opposition leaders, including those in Linda Nothing, is wrong. The country is bigger than any individual, including yourself,” the President told Mr Kenyatta.

At the same time, President Ruto said Kenyans will shame the proponents of tribalism and ethnic mobilisation at the ballot come the next General Election.

The President pointed out that Kenyans are seeking leaders who have a transformative agenda for the country.

“We are going to shame those who perpetuate the politics of discrimination, hate and tribalism,” he stated.

Explaining that the UDA-ODM-Kenya Kwanza broad-based arrangement was Kenya’s sole transformative path, President Ruto dismissed the opposition parties as personality cults and tribal outfits.

He lashed out at the opposition, terming them clueless and driven by malice and hate, with no plan for the present or a vision for the future.

The President told the people of Homa Bay County that the 2027 election will be a vote for national unity, saying the politics of tribalism, exclusion and discrimination have no more room in Kenya.

“It’s only the Broad-Based Government that has a transformative, practical agenda for all Kenyans. The other formations are clueless on the future of the country,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, President Ruto announced that the Government is investing KSh27 billion in affordable housing, modern markets and hostels for students at universities, technical colleges and the Kenya Medical Training College in Homa Bay County alone.

Of this, 21 markets are being built across the county at a cost of KSh3.5 billion.

“We are building the markets because we promised Mama Mboga and other traders that we would provide decent and dignified working spaces for them,” he explained.

On the day-long development tour, the President inspected construction of Misambi Modern Market in Kabondo-Kasipul Constituency. The market will accommodate 200 traders and will be ready by November 2026.

He also handed over Kendu and Kijebi modern markets in Karachuonyo and Suba South constituencies respectively, each of which will accommodate 300 Mama Mboga and other traders.

President Ruto pointed out that Homa Bay has lagged behind in development for decades, saying that is now in the past.

“In 2022, there was barely any infrastructure development in Suba South Constituency. There were no fresh produce markets and not a single kilometre of tarmac road,” he said.

The President said his administration is addressing such marginalisation in various parts of the country to ensure that every part of Kenya gets a fair share of development.

“In Suba South today, we have completed 30km and, by next year, we will have built 90km,” he said.

In Sindo, Suba South Constituency, he handed over a modern market, inspected construction of the town’s roads and laid the foundation stone for Sindo Kenya Medical Training College.

And finally in Homa Bay town, the President commissioned the completed Junction Kodoyo-Pier Road.

Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and John Mbadi (National Treasury) accompanied the President. Others were Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) and Simba Arati (Kisii).

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and several MPs.

Mr Mbadi pointed out that late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga told him that ODM should support President Ruto in delivering his development agenda.

“When Raila brought us to the Broad-Based Government, he was very clear. He told me that I must support President Ruto to deliver on his agenda,” he said.

Speaking during the many stops of the county tour, the leaders said the implementation of the development agenda was a new dawn for the people of Nyanza courtesy of President Ruto.