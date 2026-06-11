Konza Technopolis becomes Africa’s first smart city with official wildlife conservancy

In a landmark achievement for sustainable urban development in Africa, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has officially granted provisional registration of the Konza Technopolis Wildlife Conservancy, covering 404.69 hectares of protected land.

This milestone positions Konza Technopolis as the first and only purpose-built smart city in Africa with a formally registered wildlife conservancy, setting a new benchmark for integrating technology, conservation, and sustainable development.

The registration of the protected area forms a critical component of Konza Technopolis’ master plan, as 1,000 acres of the Smart City’s total 5,000-acre development is dedicated to a wildlife corridor, fostering biodiversity, and allowing nature to coexist with urban technology.

It reinforces the Konza Technopolis’ vision of creating a world-class smart city where innovation, economic development, and environmental stewardship coexist.

The conservancy forms part of the wider Athi-Kapiti Ecosystem and provides habitat for key species including the Grey Crowned Crane, Rüppell’s Griffon Vulture, White-backed Vulture, Maasai Ostrich, Maasai Giraffe, Zebra, and Gazelles.

The newly registered conservancy will be maintained for a minimum of 15 years, in compliance with KWS regulations, and will be supported by a comprehensive wildlife conservancy management plan, that is already in place.

Beyond conservation, the registration unlocks significant opportunities in sustainable tourism and eco-tourism development, wildlife research and biodiversity conservation, carbon credit and climate-finance initiatives, and Environmental, Social, and Governance -aligned investments, nature-based recreation and education, and premium eco-living developments.

The registration aligns with Kenya’s broader commitments to climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, sustainable land use, and green economic growth, establishing a direct synergy on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, which focuses on making cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable , and SDG 15, which centers on the protection, restoration, and sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems. It further aligns with the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, demonstrating a global commitment to safeguarding natural habitats and proving that future cities can successfully bridge the gap between advanced digital infrastructure and essential ecological preservation to create long-term economic and environmental value.

The conservancy also directly supports Konza’s planned Luxury Eco-Living Zone, an 80-acre mixed-use development earmarked for bespoke villas, eco-lodges, premium holiday homes, and hospitality investments set within a protected natural landscape.

The milestone further demonstrates how future cities can integrate advanced digital infrastructure with ecological preservation to create resilient communities and long-term economic value.

Speaking following the registration, Technopolis Development Authority (formerly Konza Technopolis Development Authority) CEO, John Paul Okwiri, said:

“The registration of the Konza Technopolis Wildlife Conservancy marks a defining moment in our journey to build Africa’s leading smart city. This achievement demonstrates that technological advancement and environmental conservation are not competing priorities; they are complementary pillars of sustainable development.”

Mr Okwiri added that as Konza Technopolis Continues to attract investment, innovation, research institutions, and world-class infrastructure, it remains equally committed to protecting biodiversity and preserving the natural heritage that makes Konza unique.

“This conservancy reflects our vision of creating a smart, resilient, and inclusive city where people, nature, and technology thrive together.”