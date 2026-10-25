Music

Wizkid confirms performance in Nairobi on Jamhuri

Wizkid will share the Nairobi Detty Dezemba stage with South African Uncle Waffles and four other performers yet to be revealed.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Award-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid has confirmed he will be one of the performers at the Detty Dezemba Festival, set for December 12 at the Laureate Gardens.

The “Essence” musician is only the second of six performers expected to grace the festival stage in Nairobi. South African DJ and producer Uncle Waffles was the first to be revealed on October 9, as fans continue to guess who the other four entertainers are in a bid to win a ticket.

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Thereafter,  Wizkid will also headline the Detty Dezemba festival in Lagos on December 18, kicking off a two-week celebration of music, culture, food, fashion and entertainment that runs until December 30.

Organised by Kolacopia in partnership with Active Vibes, Detty Dezemba was originally coined in Nigeria to describe a month of celebration featuring parties, festivals, concerts and much more. In Kenya, the word is used to describe an end-of-year music concert featuring artists from the continent coming together for a night of music and dancing.

Tickets for the Nairobi event are tiered, with “Die Hard” tickets, which were the lowest at Ksh. 2000, already sold out. According to the organisers, ticket prices go up every time an artist is revealed.

This isn’t the first event Kolacopia has organised in Nairobi; the December festival follows an event in August attended by 20,000 people. Organisers say the event in December will be “bigger.”

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“Big Wiz is pulling up for Detty Dezemba Festival by Active Vibes x KOLACOPIA, and he’s bringing the energy for 30,000 of us,” organisers said.

There are still four opportunities to bag a ticket before Jamuhuri Day.

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