FootballSports

Its David vs Goliath as Cape Verde tackles defending champions Argentina

The Black Stars of Ghana will conclude the round of 32 ties as they come head-to-head against South American giants Los Cafeteros from Colombia at 4 30am on Saturday.

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

Cape Verde’s remarkable World Cup debut runs headlong into its biggest challenge yet on Friday, as the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages, takes on defending champions Argentina in Miami.

The Blue Sharks have been one of the tournament’s great stories, becoming the first World Cup debutants to advance from the group stage since Slovakia in 2010.

They did so without winning a single match, drawing all three of their Group H games, including a stunning 0-0 result against Spain in their tournament opener.

Kevin Pina’s long-range free-kick against Uruguay made history as the country’s first-ever World Cup goal, and the team’s disciplined, resilient style has drawn admirers well beyond the islands’ roughly half a million people.

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Now stands the sport’s biggest test: Lionel Messi and the Argentina side chasing another deep run. Messi, still adding to his career goal tally, will look to break down a Cape Verde defense that has conceded just twice all tournament.

Goalkeeper Vozinha, a breakout star of the group stage, will be central to any hopes of another surprise.

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On paper, the gap between world champions and World Cup debutants could hardly be wider despite being 66 places apart in the FIFA rankings as they face off from 1am on Saturday.

However, Cape Verde has already defied the odds once in this tournament, and few would bet against them making Argentina work for their place in the last 16.

Seven-time African Champions Egypt will open the final day of the round of 32 fixtures against the Socceroos of Australia in Dallas at 9pm on Friday, with the winner set to play the winner between Argentina and Cape Verde in the round of 16 set for 7th July.

The Black Stars of Ghana will conclude the round of 32 ties as they come head-to-head against South American giants Los Cafeteros from Colombia at 4 30am on Saturday.

However, Cape Verde has already defied the odds once in this tournament, and few would bet against them making Argentina work for their place in the last 16.

Seven-time African Champions Egypt will open the final day of the round of 32 fixtures against the Socceroos of Australia in Dallas at 9pm on Friday, with the winner set to play the winner between Argentina and Cape Verde in the round of 16 set for 7th July.

The Black Stars of Ghana will conclude the round of 32 ties as they come head-to-head against South American giants Los Cafeteros of Colombia at 4:30am on Saturday.

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