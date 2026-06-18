Ngong Road-Naivasha Road flyover ready for launch 

The newly completed Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction Flyover is set for commissioning as the Government moves to improve urban mobility and ease congestion along one of Nairobi’s busiest transport corridors.

The 800-metre elevated dual carriageway project, implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), is designed to separate through-traffic along Ngong Road from vehicles accessing Naivasha Road and King’ara Road.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo said the project marks a major milestone in Nairobi’s transformation into a modern and efficient capital city, noting that the infrastructure will enhance connectivity and reduce travel times between Ngong and the Central Business District once operational.

The flyover is also expected to improve access to key urban facilities, including the nearby Talanta Stadium ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Omollo revealed that the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration has been supporting the project’s delivery through stakeholder coordination, traffic management, public safety oversight and road safety awareness initiatives.

He added that the measures are aimed at ensuring the infrastructure achieves its intended benefits while safeguarding motorists, pedestrians and communities around the project area.