Kenya has achieved 100% Ebola contact tracing coverage, surpassing the 85% global benchmark, with all 135 contacts successfully traced.

No new cases have been reported since 19 October 2026, and there is no evidence of community transmission. The final batch of contacts was released on 11 November following completion of monitoring.

The country is on day six of the mandatory 42-day countdown towards an anticipated Ebola-free declaration on 23 December 2026, subject to no new confirmed cases. Surveillance, traveller screening and other response measures remain heightened.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Hon. Aden Duale highlighted the progress when he appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Delegated Legislation, chaired by Tharaka Nithi Senator Hon. Mwenda Gataya, at Bunge Towers, Nairobi.

The Committee deliberated on the Public Health (Declaration of Formidable Epidemic Disease) Order, 2026 and the Public Health (Ebola Disease) Rules, 2026, published under Legal Notices No. 203 and 204.

The CS outlined the legal framework underpinning the response, including provisions for surveillance, testing, isolation, contact tracing, quarantine and infection prevention.

He explained that the urgency of the outbreak necessitated the instruments’ publication without prior public participation, in accordance with Section 5A(2) of the Statutory Instruments Act.

More than 810,000 travellers have been screened across 26 points of entry, with nearly 5,000 response personnel on standby, over 4,900 trained healthcare workers, 349 rapid response teams and five designated testing laboratories supporting preparedness.

The CS called for continued implementation of the regulations to strengthen public health protection and response coordination.

He was accompanied by PS Mary Muthoni, DG Health Dr Patrick Amoth, Acting KNPHI DG Dr Maureen Kamene, Director of Public Health Dr Stephen Muleshe and other Ministry officials.