DCI detectives have rescued a four-year-old girl who went missing in Malaa, Machakos County, following an intelligence-led operation.

According to the DCI, the girl, identified as Joy Love Wangare was playing in an open field near her home when a woman whose head was covered with a hijab approached the group and lured her away on the pretext of taking her to a nearby shop to buy sugar and chocolate.

The woman assured the other children that they would be back shortly. That was the last time they saw Joy.

When Joy’s mother went to pick her up, the other children broke the distressing news: her daughter had been taken away by a woman who had promised to return with her.

The mother immediately reported the disappearance to the police, setting in motion an intensive search and investigation.

Acting on crucial intelligence, detectives from Matungulu trailed down the first suspect, Doreen Gacheri Kimathi, alias Farhiya Gacheri Kimathi, and arrested her in Tutua, Buuri West Sub-County, Meru County.

Further investigations led detectives to Utawala, Nairobi County, where three more suspects were arrested in an operation near Quickmart Supermarket.

Those arrested were Robinson Chitechi Akungwi, believed to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping; Faith Roe Wambua, who was harbouring the child and was found with her during the operation; and Patrick Ruara Gichura, who is believed to have transported the woman and the child.

The operation culminated in the rescue of Joy, who was found in fair condition and immediately taken to Nguluni Health Centre for medical examination and assessment before being reunited with her parents.

The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further investigations ahead of their arraignment.