Kenya urges IGAD States to harmonise standards and unlock AfCFTA trade potential

The government has called on member states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to harmonize their cross-border certification standards to accelerate trade and boost food security in the region.

Speaking during a Regional Technical Workshop in Nairobi on the 17th of August, Director of Policy at the State Department of Agriculture, Kennedy Anahinga, stated that fast-tracking Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is essential to removing non-tariff barriers that stifle intra-regional trade.

Anahinga emphasized that eliminating duplicate inspection and testing at border posts is not merely a bureaucratic process, but a crucial driver of economic transformation for ordinary citizens.

“Advancing MRAs is therefore not a technical exercise for regulators alone; it is a trade facilitation agenda that speaks directly to jobs, incomes, and food systems resilience across our region,” the director said.

He noted that Kenya, which led the continent by becoming the first country to ratify the AfCFTA in 2019, is currently pursuing continental accreditation for its conformity assessment bodies to guarantee that Kenyan farm produce enjoys seamless market entry across Africa.

“Once approved, KEBS certification for Kenyan exports would be recognised across the continent precisely the kind of mutual recognition this workshop is here to advance,” he asserted.

Backing these sentiments,IGAD Director for Economic Cooperation and Regional Integration, Dr. Mohy Tahomi challenged member nations to move beyond dialogue and prioritize implementation on the ground. He noted that while policy frameworks are critical, their true value will only be realized when cross-border clearance times drop for traders and farmers.

“An agreement on paper will not be enough. The real success of the MRA will be measured by what happens at our borders, in our laboratories, in our certification bodies, and ultimately in the hands of our traders and producers,” Dr. Tahomi remarked.

He further noted that regional integration must expand beyond physical produce to incorporate digital integration, institutional collaboration, and shared technical expertise across national borders.

On her part, Deneswaree Mohun, Head of the Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs) and Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) Elimination Division at the AfCFTA Secretariat, emphasized the critical and complementary roles of strengthened sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) systems alongside digital certification tools in enabling smooth and secure cross-border trade.

Mohun explained that these systems not only protect consumer health and safety but also enhance regulatory compliance and transparency, which are key pillars in eliminating technical bottlenecks.

She reaffirmed the AfCFTA Secretariat’s commitment to supporting Member States in establishing robust SPS infrastructure and rolling out digital facilitation tools, noting that marrying MRAs with modern technology will unlock the full potential of intra-African trade.