FootballSports

RC Lens hold firm to stun PSG to win French Super Cup

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

RC Lens produced one of the great smash-and-grab performances to beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 and win the 2026 Trophée des Champions on Sunday, holding out with 10 men for over 50 minutes at their own Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

PSG dominated the early exchanges, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia testing goalkeeper Robin Risser inside the opening minutes as Luis Enrique’s side pushed Lens deep into their own half. But against the run of play, Lens struck first. Florian Thauvin pounced on a poorly executed shot from Matthieu Udol to beat Matvey Safonov and put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute.

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Lens’ task grew significantly harder soon after, as defender Kyllian Antonio was sent off in the 39th minute for a high foot on Maghnes Akliouche, leaving Dino Toppmöller’s side to defend their lead a man down for the remainder of the match.

PSG pressed for an equaliser but were repeatedly denied. A goal from Fabian Ruiz was ruled out for offside, while Ousmane Dembélé spurned a glaring chance late on, firing a volley wide of goal in the 81st minute. Lens, in turn, came close to doubling their advantage through Skoras as the game entered its closing stages.

The drama continued into the closing minutes when PSG full-back Nuno Mendes was also shown a red card for a reaction to a challenge on Skoras, leaving the match to finish with 20 players on the pitch across both sides.

Lens held on to seal a first Trophée des Champions title, adding to the Coupe de France they won earlier this year. For PSG, the defeat ends a hot start to the season that had included a UEFA Super Cup win over Aston Villa the previous week, with focus now shifting to the opening weekend of the new Ligue 1 campaign against Stade Rennais on 23 August.

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