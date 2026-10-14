Nairobi estates without water for 24 hours

Nairobi residents have been notified of a 24-hour water supply interruption to allow emergency repairs on the NCT–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete pipeline.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the shutdown by the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), will affect several estates and neighbourhoods across the city.

“Nairobi Water informs customers of a water supply interruption affecting several areas across Nairobi for approximately 24 hours. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as we work to restore normal water supply”, the company said.

The affected areas include: