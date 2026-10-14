Nairobi estates without water for 24 hours

Nairobi residents have been notified of a 24-hour water supply interruption to allow emergency repairs on the NCT–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete pipeline.
The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the shutdown by the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), will affect several estates and neighbourhoods across the city.
“Nairobi Water informs customers of a water supply interruption affecting several areas across Nairobi for approximately 24 hours. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as we work to restore normal water supply”, the company said.
The affected areas include:
- Riverside, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani areas and environs.
- Parts of Ngong Rd. (From City Mortuary to Muchai Drive), Forces Memorial, Mbagathi Way and Environs, Sunview. Parts of Adams Arcade, Part Woodley (near Adams Arcade) and Environs, Ngumo West, Golf Course I & II, Ngumo Nera, Parts of Ngong rd. (From Muchai drive-Kabarnet). Parts of Ngong Rd (Double Tree Kirichwa Lane, Environs behind Green House Adams Arcade)
- Kibera Lindi, Kambi Muru, Silanga, Parts of Gatwekera, Kibera Plaza and environs, Makini and Environs
- Forces Memorial, Mbagathi Hosp and environs, Olympic, Kibera kianda, Parts of Gatwekera, Ayany, Karanja rd. and environs, Kibera Mwembeni and Makongeni, Jamhuri II, Park 1 and 2, parts of Southlands and environs
- Monali, Midland, NHC, Mai Mahiu rd., Quick estate, Hamayun estate, Heshima gardens, Akila 1, Space Apartments, Wilson airport, Lower Akiba united., Popo rd., KEBS, NEMA , Nairobi West and The Environs
- Mbagathi Ridge (between GSU quarters and Karen Road Mbagathi Ridge junction)
- Park Rd, City Park , Desai Road, Railway Quarters Ngara, City Park Market, Jamhuri High School, and Environs, Ngara Area, Forest Rd, Desai Rd, Kipande Rd, Limuru Rd, Park Rd and the Environs
- UNEP and U.S. Embassy, International School Environs, Kinanda Valley, Kihingo Estate & Magnolia
- (.Parklands 1, 2, 3,4,5 Parklands Rd i.e. , Suswa Rd, Presidential Escort, Highridge, Iregi Rd & Kusi Lane, Mwambao Rd, Mbatu Mbatu, Masari Rd and environs