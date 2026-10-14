Russian strikes hit key power plant in Kyiv, Zelensky says

A key energy facility supplying Kyiv with heating and electricity has been hit in a Russian ballistic missile attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Darnytska CHP-4, or CHPP-4, and a residential building were hit in a strike the president said came with “no early warning from our partners”.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been killed and 21 injured in the missile strike on the apartment block late on Tuesday. He said “several energy facilities” in Kyiv had been hit in what he, without giving more detail.

Kyiv has reported multiple Russian strikes since US President Donald Trump said an energy ceasefire had been agreed by Russia and Ukraine two days ago.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Klitschko said the “massive missile attacks” had knocked out power to parts of Kyiv.

Kyiv officials have urged residents to stay in shelters after declaring a red alert due to a “missile threat”.

Following the strikes on Tuesday, Zelensky said: “Ukraine supported an energy ceasefire. Russia is targeting yet another power plant and the lives of our people.

“This is absolutely unjust: when they are destroying our energy infrastructure, and Ukraine is not even receiving early warnings about ballistic missile launches,” he added.

It is the second night in a row Kyiv has been hit by Russian missiles.

Following strikes on Monday night, there was speculation America had cut off access to key intelligence enabling Ukraine to track incoming threats.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump denied that was the case.

“We are helping them and we are sharing intel,” he said.

“We want the war to end. So we’re working with them and with Russia on getting the war to end.”