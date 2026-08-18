AUC urges member states to plan for El Nino impacts while ensuring resilience

The African Union Commission (AUC) is calling on member states to plan for both the positives and the negatives arising from the climate variability arising from El Nino phenomenon.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) Moses Vilakati says “Africa’s weather forecast for 2026-2027 has observed a developing phenomenon which is robust, commonly called El Nino, with potential devastating effects.”

Speaking at the opening of the Africa Water and Sanitation Systems Leadership Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Commissioner Vilakati said that while climate scientist have billed the El Nino as the strongest in years, issues of water will be of paramount importance for the continent.

“Some parts of Africa are likely to have plenty of water, implying flood damages, while others are expected to endure drought, and yet others will be experiencing heat waves. The message therefore is clear. We need to be better prepared,” said Vilakati.

He noted the theme of the symposium: “Accelerating Water and Sanitation Transformation for Sustainable Impact,” elevates water and sanitation to the continental political priority, “recognizing water and sanitation as catalysts for economic transformation, for climate resilience, for public health, for food security, and for regional cooperation.

The Commissioner said the AUC is developing the Africa common position to the 2026 UN water conference, which is supposed to be informed by the Africa water vision 2063 and the policy, adding that the AUC will ensure it is consultative.

He said water and sanitation are the center of the efforts to attain the aspirations of Agenda 2063 as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is for this reason that Africa has taken a bold step this year when the 39th AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government declared the theme of the year 2026 being assuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063.”

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment noted that, Africa Water Vision 2063 and its policy sets out the continent’s ambition of a water-secure and resilient Africa, with safe sanitation for all.

He stressed the need for good governance noting that, “even in this ara of artificial intelligence, we still need technical experts to develop the same AI and other applications to support monitoring and reporting on water and sanitation.”

He called for investment in water and sanitation sectors noting that they are key to development on the continent.

The Africa Water and Sanitation Systems Leadership Symposium 2026 being held in Kigali, Rwanda, aims to mobilize political, financial, and technical leadership.

Its core goal is to launch Africa’s Systemic Transformation Agenda, build financial credibility, and advance the Africa Water Vision 2063.