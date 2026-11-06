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LSK stages protests over missing lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak

The brother also challenged police claims that the victim led a double life and was part of an extortion network.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
CCTV footage showed armed men pursuing him before bundling him into a waiting vehicle.

The Law Society of Kenya has staged demonstrations demanding the immediate release of missing Nairobi lawyer Abdirisak Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir, who has been missing following his alleged abduction by armed men in Nairobi.

Led by LSK President Charles Kanjama, the lawyers vowed not to remain silent as their colleagues allegedly continue to face harassment and abductions.

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Kanjama said the legal fraternity would stand firm in defending its members and protecting the rule of law, insisting that no Kenyan should be subjected to enforced disappearance.

Meanwhile, Zakariah Abshir, the brother of the missing lawyer, expressed concern over his brother’s disappearance, questioning the safety of ordinary Kenyans who do not have the professional backing enjoyed by lawyers.

He wondered what would happen to ordinary citizens if a lawyer could allegedly be abducted under such circumstances.

The brother also challenged police claims that the victim led a double life and was part of an extortion network.

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The demonstrations came a day after the matter was mentioned before Justice Alexander Muteti at the Milimani High Court, where a habeas corpus application seeking the production of the missing lawyer was heard.

The lawyers say they will continue pushing for answers until their colleague is found and justice is served.

Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi of Abshir & Njagi Advocates was reportedly abducted on 2nd November 2026 along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, Nairobi. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The brother has questioned why authorities have focused on portraying his brother as a person who led a double life instead of establishing where he was being held and presenting him before a court of law

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