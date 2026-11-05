Man arrested for posing as police officer on Jogoo Road

A man suspected of posing as a police officer and extorting members of the public has been arrested along Jogoo Road in Nairobi following a tip-off from members of the public.

The suspect, identified as Augustine Mjomba Mwadime, was arrested by officers from Jogoo Road Police Station at DC Stage after reports emerged that he had been targeting unsuspecting members of the public while pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect introduced himself as Sergeant Augustine Mjomba Mwadime when confronted by officers. He further claimed to be attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) Training School in Embakasi.

However, his claims raised suspicion, prompting officers to conduct a search that exposed his alleged impersonation scheme.

Among the items recovered was a forged certificate of appointment bearing a fake police service number. Officers also found a pair of handcuffs and two keys in his possession.

The recovered items were believed to have been intended to make his false identity appear legitimate and strengthen his claims of being a police officer.

The suspect was taken into custody, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.