The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has contacted the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to get clarification about a reported phone call between Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, and one of the arbitrators involved in Senegal’s appeal against the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final decision.

The allegations adds a new tension to the dispute, as the Moroccan federation is reportedly worried about the alleged communication and its impact on the arbitration process.

According to RMC Sport, Morocco’s legal team wrote to CAS after learning about a phone call that supposedly took place on Sunday between Fall and a German member of the three-person arbitration panel.

FRMF is understood to be seeking an explanation on the reported interaction, particularly given the importance of impartiality in proceedings involving two national football associations.

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Morocco has also reportedly reserved the right to pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels.

The latest development comes as both countries await a crucial decision from CAS over Senegal’s appeal against the ruling that stripped them of the 2025 AFCON title which is expected to be delivered today.