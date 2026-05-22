EntertainmentFilm

Lupita says it is an “honour” to play Helen of Troy

The Kenyan raised actress has faced racist criticism since she was cast in the role.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read
File photo

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is “honoured” to have been given the opportunity to portray the beloved character Helen of Troy from Homer’s ‘The Iliad’ in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, ‘The Odyssey’.

Nyong’o was speaking to Elle Magazine in an exclusive featuring her fellow female co-stars Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and Zendaya.

“I was so deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role,” Nyong’o said. “I mean, she is iconic. What more can I say?”

Lupita will play not one but two characters in the film: Helen and her half-sister Clytemnestra.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The character Helen plays a pivotal role in the events of the Trojan War as told in ‘The Iliad’ and not so much in ‘The Odyssey’, but with descriptions such as “the face that launched a thousand ships” often attributed to her, Nyong’o’s casting provoked racist outrage. But Lupita would much rather focus on the character.

“You can’t perform beauty,” she said to Elle Magazine. “I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks? That’s the thing about doing such a well-known text, which has been studied and interpreted and derived from. The research could be endless. The good thing about working with a writer like Chris is that it’s on the page. The investigation starts with the pages you’re given. That’s what I based it on.”

Viva Global Wine Expo brings international wines to Kenya
Watch Yemi Alade’s “Tomorrow” ahead of album release
Maestro movie: Leonard Bernstein’s Family defend actor over Maestro nose row
IShowSpeed calls Kenya his most memorable from African tour

Beyond doing a character study for her role, Lupita is not concerned with defending herself.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/ Lupita Nyong’o as Clytemnestra in The Odyssey.

“I’m very supportive of Chris’s (Nolan) intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not spending my time thinking of a defence. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”

‘The Odyssey’ is a mythological story that not only includes fantastical characters such as Sirens and a Cyclops, but also includes a journey through the underworld; a story of a man determined to get home that “spans worlds.”

“It’s quite something to be a part of ‘The Odyssey’, because it is so grand. It spans worlds. So that’s why the cast is what it is. We’re occupying the epic narrative of our time.”

Speaking about her career in general, Lupita added, “I can’t spend my time thinking about all the people who still don’t love me. You’ll find the representatives who believe in you, and you’ll get on with it. I want to believe I’m built to last.”

The Odyssey will premiere globally on July 17.

Right bookstore in right place — the success story of Waterstones
KWS fights white rhino extinction through scientific collaboration
Joyce Olong named EQUAL Artist for May
Minne Kariuki on embracing stardom, losing a child
Beyonce releases new music following album announcement
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Two arrested, large narcotics haul seized in Ongata Rongai raid
Next Article 10 Days to go: Madaraka Day 2026 in Wajir
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto: We’re cushioning Kenyans from high fuel prices
Business Local Business
Kindiki urges Kenyans to back environmental conservation
Local News NEWS
FIFA U17: Junior Starlets brace for Uganda test
Football Sports
Waiguru begins investor onboarding for Sagana Industrial Park ahead of commissioning
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

‘Take me Home’ host, Claudia, talks taking over from Kalala

Entertainment

Winners of the UK’s latest season of Love Island crowned

CelebrityEntertainment

Madonna feels “lucky to be alive” after health scare

Bridget Blue
Entertainment

East African Awards set for March 10

Show More