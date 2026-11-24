Trainees at Cheberen Vocational Training Centre in Baringo County now have access to a 20-station computer laboratory, after the Stanbic Kenya Foundation and the county government commissioned the facility to replace the lack of equipment that had restricted hands-on ICT lessons.

Delivered under the Foundation’s flagship Future Ni Digital programme, the new facility bridges a critical infrastructure gap for the public institution. While the County Government had already deployed a qualified Information and Communications Technology (ICT) trainer to Cheberen VTC, the lack of hardware severely restricted practical instruction. The new laboratory resolves this bottleneck, integrating hands-on digital skills, practical AI literacy, and e-learning resources directly into the curriculum for all enrolled students

“A computer lab is a doorway. For a young person in Cheberen, these 20 computers mean learning, earning, and competing without having to leave home to do it,” said Billups, Head of Programmes at Stanbic Kenya Foundation. “Through Future Ni Digital, we are investing in Baringo’s young people because when they are digitally equipped, local enterprises expand, and the entire socio-economic landscape moves forward.”

The digital lab is structured to serve not only ICT-specialized students, but also trainees in foundational vocational disciplines—including Electrical Installation, Garment Making, and Masonry—enabling them to manage digital enterprises, source clients online, and participate directly in the digital gig economy without needing to migrate to urban centers.

The initiative aligns with TVET reforms aimed at producing market-ready, self-reliant graduates who can drive grassroots industrialization and curb youth unemployment.

“The success of this investment will not be measured merely by the number of computers installed, but by the tangible socio-economic transformation of the young people whose lives are altered through practical knowledge,” said Peninah Bartuin, CECM for Education, Vocational Training and Library Services, Baringo County Government. “Our partnership with Stanbic Kenya Foundation demonstrates how strategic collaboration can unlock untapped potential across our rural vocational network.”

Established in 2007, Cheberen VTC provides competency-based vocational training to youth from Cheberen, Saos, Tenges, Eldama Ravine, and across Baringo County.