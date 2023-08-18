Home Podcasts Ngaguro: Ûmenyo wa gûcagûra kosi na cukuru ya kûthomera vuva wa form...

Ngaguro: Ûmenyo wa gûcagûra kosi na cukuru ya kûthomera vuva wa form 4

Vuva wa KUCCPS kûmenyithia arutwa college na university iria makathiî kûthomera na gûkorwa amwe matakwîganîra, Mbûya wa Ngarî nîwaranîrîtie na mwarimû wa university Dr. Catherine Rwamba nîguo kûvecana ûmenyo wa gûcagûra kosi na cukuru cia kûthomera.

