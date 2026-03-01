ODM is pursuing strategic coalitions to form next gov’t, says Oburu

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has reaffirmed its commitment to engaging in negotiations with like-minded political parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Migori on Sunday during the party’s Linda ground rally at Posta grounds, ODM party leader Oburu Odinga said he has been mandated by the party to initiate talks with political formations interested in forming the next government.

He emphasised that ODM’s primary objective is to be part of the incoming administration, a goal he noted can only be realised through strategic coalitions.

Odinga disclosed that the party is currently exploring discussions with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the ruling coalition, in a possible arrangement that could see both sides share power. He assured supporters that the party’s 10-point agenda will be reviewed and fully implemented.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga echoed his sentiments, stating that the party is open to any viable coalition that would position it to ascend to power in 2027. She stressed that the 10-point agenda will not be shelved during the campaign period, warning that failure to implement it could create political bottlenecks.

Junet Mohamed, the MP for Suna East, and Ledama Ole Kina, Senator for Narok County, also expressed interest in securing influential positions within a future coalition government, including the Deputy President’s seat.

Several legislators allied to ODM who attended the rally voiced their support for the party’s negotiation agenda.

The party is expected to convene a National Delegates Council (NDC) meeting on the 27th of this month to review its progress and chart the way forward.

Amid speculation that the forthcoming 10-point agenda report involving ODM and UDA could jeopardise the broad-based government arrangement, both Wanga and Odinga dismissed such claims as baseless, maintaining that the party remains focused and united.

Reporting by Celestine Mwango in Migori