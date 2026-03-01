Local NewsNEWS

ODM is pursuing strategic coalitions to form next gov’t, says Oburu

Oburu said ODM’s primary objective is to be part of the incoming administration, a goal which he said can only be realised through strategic coalitions.

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read
ODM party leader Dr. Oburu Oginga (L) arrives in Migori Photo/Celestine Mwango

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has reaffirmed its commitment to engaging in negotiations with like-minded political parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Migori on Sunday during the party’s Linda ground rally at Posta grounds, ODM party leader Oburu Odinga said he has been mandated by the party to initiate talks with political formations interested in forming the next government.

He emphasised that ODM’s primary objective is to be part of the incoming administration, a goal he noted can only be realised through strategic coalitions.

Odinga disclosed that the party is currently exploring discussions with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the ruling coalition, in a possible arrangement that could see both sides share power. He assured supporters that the party’s 10-point agenda will be reviewed and fully implemented.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga echoed his sentiments, stating that the party is open to any viable coalition that would position it to ascend to power in 2027. She stressed that the 10-point agenda will not be shelved during the campaign period, warning that failure to implement it could create political bottlenecks.

Junet Mohamed, the MP for Suna East, and Ledama Ole Kina, Senator for Narok County, also expressed interest in securing influential positions within a future coalition government, including the Deputy President’s seat.

UN chief ‘horrified’ by strike on Gaza hospital, as warring sides blame each other
Civil society groups urge for end to arrest of abortion service providers
PS Muthoni leads mosquito nets distribution exercise in Narok
Affordable Housing Projects to create 10,000 jobs for youth, women

Several legislators allied to ODM who attended the rally voiced their support for the party’s negotiation agenda.

The party is expected to convene a National Delegates Council (NDC) meeting on the 27th of this month to review its progress and chart the way forward.

Amid speculation that the forthcoming 10-point agenda report involving ODM and UDA could jeopardise the broad-based government arrangement, both Wanga and Odinga dismissed such claims as baseless, maintaining that the party remains focused and united.

Reporting by Celestine Mwango in Migori

Dr. Manu Chandaria, Father Joseph Mutie honored with Global Peace Awards
Sakaja tours centers for construction of “Dishi na County” kitchens in Nairobi
Chikungunya outbreak overwhelms hospitals in Reunion Island
19 counties exceed Kenya’s Family Planning 2020 target
Kenya hosts first Africa Championship of Chinese cuisine
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article President Ruto attends Alliance High School centenary celebrations
Next Article IFAB introduces new measures to enhance match flow
- Advertisement -
Latest News
IFAB introduces new measures to enhance match flow
Football Sports
President Ruto attends Alliance High School centenary celebrations
County News NEWS
Pharmacists warn of growing number of illegal prescriptions by quacks
Business Local Business
Chebet and Kiprotich win Kapsabet 15 KM Road Race
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

KUTRRH’s Endoscopy Tower to Support UHC Agenda

Local NewsNEWS

Government intensifies rescue efforts after Marakwet East landslide tragedy

County NewsNEWS

Education CS urges youths to enroll in TVETs in readiness for Dongo Kundu SEZ jobs

International News

Full text of President Xi Jinping’s speech at 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

Show More