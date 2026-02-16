Waiguru’s Minji Minji Tournament cash awards boost grassroots football team operations

A few months after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru gave cash awards to winners of a county football tournament, held under the auspices of Minji Minji Football Cup, one local team has been relieved from perennial financial challenges that hampered their operations.

The tournament that aimed at aimed at promoting football talent by supporting local clubs in the county brought together 200 local football clubs, among them Spartac FC Kiburu from Ndia Constituency.

The grassroots club that was started about four years ago fought many challenges in their journey towards becoming a competitive club that clinched the 4th place in the countywide final tournament played at Wang’uru stadium in December 2025.

The club was awarded Ksh. 500,000, in prize money, an award that has proven to be more than just a trophy supplement, but one that has become a lifeline.

Though Spartac FC has competed and won in various leagues, including competitions organized under the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), like many grassroots clubs, its progress has often been hindered by financial constraints. “Before the Minji Minji award, we struggled to meet even basic operational costs and sometimes we had to drop out of leagues since we simply lacked the money,” said team manager Kennedy Murimi, popularly known as Askari.

He noted that while their case has not been unique as other teams in the FKF system have dropped out of league competitions due to lack of resources, his team has had seasons cut due to inability to fund travel, accommodation and equipment.

Other times, the club depended on well-wishers, a source that is not sustainable.

With the cash award in their account, the club is now been able to channel some of the funds towards their club’s development by stabilizing their operations.

It is able to cater for travel costs for fixtures, acquire the required gears and ensure that players are able to focus on sports without the distraction of logical hurdles.

The manager added that the impact has felt beyond the pitch, citing a case whereby the club set aside some money to clear school fees balance for one of its budding players thus ensuring that he is able to participate without distraction both in his studies as well as in the football game. “That’s the spirit of Spartac. We play for our community. We received support, so we pay it forward by supporting one of us.” Said Askari.

Squad members who are students in universities are also supported to travel from campus to matches ensuring that they carry their sports talent through the university. “For these young men, football is both passion and purpose, a positive alternative to the challenges facing many rural youths” observed the club manager.

Coach Benson Kirambia highlighted the social impact of sustaining the team’s activities. “Without football, most of these young men would be idle and prone to drugs and substance abuse. Football gave them structure, discipline, and a sense of belonging. The Minji Minji support didn’t just help a club, it has helped keep youth away from harmful paths.” He said.

Player Gerald Irungu echoed the sentiment. “We thank Governor Waiguru for supporting the youth through the Minji Minji Tournament. The award money has helped our team survive and we can now travel, compete, and represent Kiburu with pride.”

Spartac Club is one of the clubs that demonstrate that the Minji Minji Tournament, beyond its competitive aspect, is providing tangible opportunities for young people and enabling clubs to navigate the demands of league football while uplifting the lives of its players.