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Pics: Oburu marks 83rd birthday at Nairobi Hospital

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga on Thursday celebrated his 83rd birthday today (Thursday) at Nairobi Hospital, a day coinciding with the first anniversary of the death of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Through his social media pages, Dr. Oburu marked the celebration sorrounded by his close relatives and medical staff at the facility after weeks of speculation over his health condition.

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“Today, October 15th, is far more than just a date on the calendar, it is a sacred intersection of life and eternity. Marking another year of my own birth on this very day brings a bittersweet reflection, knowing it is also the date my beloved younger brother, Baba Raila Amolo Odinga, departed to be with the Lord,” said Dr. Oburu.

He further added, “As I mark the anniversary of my birth, I carry your spirit within mine bound by a shared journey that transcends time, and an eternal connection that death has no power to break. Rest peacefully in the light, my brother.”

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In his statement, Oburu thanked his closest family members led by his two spouses, Dr. Ann Oburu and Mama Judith Oburu, Nairobi Hospital staff and the ODM fraternity for their exceptional professionalism and kindness.

According to Dr. Oburu, the group made the celebration an unforgettable and beautiful surprise.

“Your love and presence have made this solemn yet special day truly comforting. May God bless you all abundantly.”

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