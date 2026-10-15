Raila’s day: Thousands paint Bondo orange in honour of Baba

Pictures by Jackson Mnyamwezi.

Thousands of Kenyans have gathered at Migwena Sports and Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, to mark the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death and celebrate his life and political legacy.

School buses and public service vehicles (PSVs) ferried Kenyans from across the country to the venue.

Supporters, dressed in ODM party colours and branded T-shirts in memory of the party leader, are dancing to Ohangla music as songs and chants fill the air.

The anniversary event is a culmination of a series of activities held in honour of Raila, including a candle-lighting ceremony at the Kang’o ka Jaramogi mausoleum on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, led by the family and a section of political leaders.

In her address, Ida Odinga welcomed attendees and urged them to uphold Baba’s values of peace and unity for a prosperous future.

The atmosphere at Migwena Grounds remains vibrant, with music and dance setting the stage as dignitaries are expected to arrive.

Residents are sharing fond memories of Baba, saying there will never be another leader like Raila Odinga.

WATCH IT LIVE

More to follow…