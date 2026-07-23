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Ruto hosts British envoy to advance Kenya-UK strategic partnership

Leaders commit to accelerating trade, investment, and strategic projects under renewed bilateral partnership.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
President William Ruto hosted British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh, at State House, Nairobi. Photo/PCS

President William Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with the United Kingdom following discussions with British High Commissioner to Kenya, Matt Baugh, at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto confirmed that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations through expanded trade, investment, and infrastructure financing. The issues were central to the Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership signed last year in London by the Kenyan President and the then British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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“We agreed to leverage the Kenya-UK Economic Partnership Agreement to expand trade, investment, and shared economic opportunities,” the President noted after the high-level meeting.

The Head of State also briefed the High Commissioner on the implementation of the National Infrastructure Fund, whose operational rollout commenced recently, with the two leaders exploring areas of cooperation aimed at accelerating Kenya’s economic transformation through strategic investment.

Both parties also reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to regional peace and security, describing stability as essential for sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The meeting was the first between President Ruto and High Commissioner Baugh since the British diplomat formally assumed office in May. The UK High Commission has stated that Mr Baugh’s priority is implementing the Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership, which seeks to expand cooperation in trade, investment, climate action, regional security, science, technology, and innovation.

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The latest talks build on the renewed partnership signed in July 2025, which replaced the 2020–2025 framework and set ambitious targets to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the signing in London, President Ruto stated that the agreement aims to double Kenya–UK trade within five years, creating jobs, attracting investment, and supporting green growth and digital innovation.

The partnership also identifies the Nairobi Railway City Project as a flagship initiative, alongside enhanced collaboration in defence, regional security, and infrastructure development, reinforcing the United Kingdom’s position as one of Kenya’s key strategic and economic partners.

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