Beer giant Tusker backs Driftwood 7s with Sh1.5 million sponsorship

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has boosted the Driftwood Sevens with a Sh1.5 million sponsorship through its flagship brand Tusker, giving organisers a timely lift ahead of the fourth leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit at Mombasa Sports Club this weekend.

The sponsorship will support the organisation and delivery of the tournament and enhance the overall fan experience, continuing a partnership that has now backed all four legs of this year’s circuit: Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru, Dala Sevens in Kisumu, Kabeberi Sevens in Nairobi, and now Driftwood in Mombasa.

Mombasa Rugby Commercial Director Teddy Ndemo welcomed the support, saying the sponsorship is a significant boost that will help deliver a strong competition for the teams and an enjoyable experience for fans, while also appreciating Tusker’s commitment to bringing its Tusker Na Rugby experience to the Coast.

On the pitch, defending champions KCB RFC head into the weekend as the team to beat. High-flying KCB will be out not only to retain the Driftwood 7s title, but also to solidify their lead at the top of the overall National Sevens Circuit standings.

The Nairobi-based side arrive in Mombasa fresh off a successful defence of the Kabeberi 7s title, and will lean on star players Samuel Asati and George Ooro as they push for another statement performance.

With KCB chasing consistency at the summit of the standings and Tusker’s backing continuing to strengthen the tournament’s infrastructure and atmosphere, the Driftwood Sevens is shaping up as one of the season’s most closely watched legs, with both silverware and circuit momentum on the line at Mombasa Sports Club this weekend.