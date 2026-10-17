Film

Submissions for NAACP Image Awards open for Kenyan creatives until November

The association announced the news on the evening of October 16, acknowledging that the awards were open to all 55 countries on the continent, including Kenya. The deadline for submission is set for November 13.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read
Keke Palmer wins Entertainer of the Year 2025 at the NAACP awards

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has opened a portal for submissions from African filmmakers and musicians for works created in 2026.

The association announced the news on the evening of October 16, acknowledging that the awards were open to all 55 countries on the continent, including Kenya. The deadline for submission is set for November 13.

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NAACP, established in 1909, announced the new categories in September in a statement saying they would shine a light on the diaspora and help to celebrate diverse creators.

“With ten new African categories, the NAACP Image Awards expands its historic mission of recognising Black excellence, building a cultural bridge between Africa and the global Black diaspora while celebrating the continent’s growing influence across film, television and music, and establishing the Image Awards as a global standard-bearer for Black creative achievement.”

Black celebrities who have won the award include Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Denzel Washington, Keke Palmer, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

The new categories are as follows:

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  • Outstanding African album
  • Outstanding African new artist
  • Outstanding African song
  • Outstanding African motion picture
  • Outstanding actor in an African motion picture
  • Outstanding actress in an African motion picture
  • Outstanding directing in an African motion picture
  • Outstanding African television series
  • Outstanding actor in an African television series
  • Outstanding actress in an African television series
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