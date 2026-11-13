Film

The origins of Friday the 13th and the associated movies to watch

“Friday the 13th” is an American horror franchise that comprises twelve slasher films, a television series, novels, comic books, video games, and tie‑in merchandise.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
4 Min Read

Unlike most Fridays, a Friday that falls on the 13th is considered unlucky in most of Western mythology. While the belief may have originated in the West, it was globally popularised through film, particularly the “Friday the 13th” franchise.

“Friday the 13th” is an American horror franchise that comprises twelve slasher films, a television series, novels, comic books, video games, and tie‑in merchandise.

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The franchise mainly focuses on the fictional character Jason Voorhees, who was thought to have drowned as a boy at Camp Crystal Lake due to the negligence of the camp staff.

Decades later, the lake is rumoured to be “cursed” and is the setting for a series of mass murders. Jason is featured in all of the films, as either the killer or the motivation for the killings.

The 12 films are as follows in chronological order of release:

• Friday the 13th (1980)
• Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
• Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
• Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
• Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
• Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
• Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
• Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
• Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
• Jason X (2001)
• Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
• Friday the 13th (2009)

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2026 is also a great year to begin the franchise because in October, Peacock release an 8-part series called “Crystal Lake” documenting the death of Jason and his mother’s descent into madness, which serves as a prequel to the 1980 film.

While the franchise may be responsible for the superstition gaining traction in countries around the world, the origins go further back in history.

Did you know?

The fear of Friday the 13th is known as Paraskavedekatriaphobia and the fear of the number 13 is triskaidekaphobia.

Historical origins

As much of oral folklore can attest, there isn’t an agreed date as to when the day first became unlucky, however, believe it or not, historians do mostly agree that the superstition stems from Christianity.

According to Michael Bailey, a history professor at Iowa State University who specialises in the origins of superstitions, most of the fear of the number 13 can be traced back to the Bible.

Judas Iscariot – the disciple who betrayed Jesus Christ – was the 13th guest at the Last Supper, and Christ’s crucifixion took place on a Friday. As such, the day has since been associated with “general ill omen.”

According to the History Channel, the day has been associated with misfortune since 1307, when on a Friday the 13th, King Philip IV of France gave orders for the arrest of hundreds of Knights Templar to cover up his financial debts and quash the organisation as it had begun to rival royal authority, after which most of them were executed.

In conclusion, if you’re not afraid of seeing the number 666, then you have nothing to fear from this alleged day of doom.

Watch the movies though; that’s a good plan for the weekend!

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