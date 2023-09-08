“Kenya made me feel like I was family.”

Rapper Fabulous, who was in the country recently to perform at the Sk8te rink to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, has shared his appreciation for Kenya.

Sharing his sentiments about the country he said, “I wasn’t ready…for the amount of love, appreciation, & hospitality that Nairobi, Kenya showed me,” he said. “From the time I landed, all thru (sic) my stay & til I boarded to fly back home. Kenya made me feel like I was family.”

He also shared with enthusiasm the country’s tourism experience and wondered whether it got the credit it deserved.

“Thank You to everyone who made this trip a much needed good experience for me!” adding, “PS – Idk if Kenya gets the tourism promo it deserves, but if you ever get the chance to go, you should!”

Despite his little kerfuffle which sparked the ire of Kenyans online while he was in the country, his post was positive with no complaints.

His sentiments were echoed by other American celebrities including Ashanti, who was in Kenya in 2021.