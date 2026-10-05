Wave 360 Africa wins recognition at Nairobi Trade Fair

Young Kenyan digital and marketing firm Wave 360 Africa has received recognition from the government for its work in helping brands connect with audiences through creative storytelling, digital campaigns and experiential marketing.

The firm was recognised during the ongoing Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Showground, where Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mutahi Kagwe applauded the company for its contribution to Kenya’s growing creative and digital economy.

Kagwe, who officially opened the Nairobi International Trade Fair on September 30, said the work being done by local creative companies such as Wave 360 demonstrated the growing role of innovation and technology in connecting businesses and institutions with the public.

“What Wave 360 Africa is doing is a good example of how young Kenyan companies can use creativity, technology and a deep understanding of our people to build brands that connect. We must continue supporting such enterprises because they are creating opportunities, shaping conversations and showing what Kenyan talent can deliver,” Kagwe said.

The 2026 Nairobi International Trade Fair runs from September 28 to October 4 and has brought together exhibitors from agriculture, business, manufacturing, technology, education and other sectors.

Founded in 2022, Wave 360 Africa describes itself as a 360-degree integrated solution resource bringing together strategists, digital experts and storytellers to build brands that matter across East Africa.

Its services span strategy, creative work, digital and social media, activations, production, events and media. The company has offices in Nairobi and Kampala and says its approach is built around helping brands “speak the language of the people.”

Over the past few years, the firm has worked with a range of organisations across different industries, including government, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, FMCG, technology, development, agriculture and other sectors.

Its portfolio also includes public health campaigns, youth-focused programmes, digital storytelling, experiential marketing campaigns and large-scale brand activations. The company says its work is designed to help organisations connect with audiences through ideas and experiences that resonate with the people.

Wave 360 CEO Zedekiah Mukoya said the recognition was a reminder that Kenyan creative companies can compete by understanding local culture and turning that understanding into meaningful brand experiences.

“We are grateful for the recognition because it speaks to the work of our entire team. Our philosophy has always been simple: understand the people first, then build brands that speak to them in a language they understand. Kenya has incredible creative talent and our responsibility is to keep creating work that delivers real value to brands, institutions and communities,” Mukoya said.

The recognition at this year’s trade fair comes after another notable moment for Wave 360 at last year’s exhibition.

President William Ruto visited the company’s stand during the previous Nairobi Trade Fair, where he picked a Pepsi soda and drank it before congratulating the team on its work.

The experiential activation created by Wave 360 for the client was subsequently recognised with a trophy.

The company has since continued expanding its regional footprint. In April 2025, it announced its entry into Uganda as part of its plans to serve brands across East Africa.

For the young firm, the recognition at the Nairobi Trade Fair adds another milestone to a three-year journey that has seen it move from a Kenyan startup into an increasingly regional creative and marketing player.