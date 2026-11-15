Music

Fela Kuti becomes first African to be inducted in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Kuti was inducted under the “Early Influence” category.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has been posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kuti becomes the first musician born in Africa to be inducted into the revered honour roll.

At the ceremony in Los Angeles, his family accepted the honour on his behalf nearly thirty years after his death, cementing his legacy as the rebellious king of Afrobeat.

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Speaking to the media at the ceremony, producer Ian Brennan said the honour proves music takes influence from around the world.

“For the first time in forty years of existence, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours an African artist, proof that rock and roll is not an exclusively American art, but a genre that has been nourished by influences from all over the world, and this well before its creation,” he said.

This isn’t the first honour Kuti has received; in February 2026, the Nigerian legend was awarded a Lifetime Grammy Award.

“Going back to the roots of American music, almost all roads lead to Africa, and more specifically to West Africa. Fela Kuti’s influence has not only continued, but has even increased considerably over the decades since his passing,” Mr Brennan adds.

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Kuti was inducted under the “Early Influence” category.

To be considered, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of their nomination and to be an artist “whose music and performances have directly influenced, inspired and evolved rock & roll.

“Fela Kuti’s innovative music, revolutionary message, and generational impact continue to represent the indomitable and evolving spirit of rock & roll,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said of his influence.

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