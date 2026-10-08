China extends $2 million support to Kenya for Ebola preparedness, drought relief

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has provided Kenya with a cash grant of Ksh 260 million ($2 million) to strengthen Ebola preparedness and support drought relief efforts. Half of the funding is specifically allocated to enhancing the country’s capacity to prevent and respond to the threat of Ebola.

The grant was formally handed over to the National Treasury in Nairobi by the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, to the National Treasury Principal Secretary, Chris Kiptoo. Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary for Public Health, was also in attendance. Ambassador Guo and Dr Kiptoo signed the handover certificate, formalising the transfer of funds to the Kenyan government.

Of the total, $1 million (Ksh.130 million) will support Kenya’s initiatives to strengthen Ebola virus disease preparedness infrastructure in counties identified as very high-risk and high-risk. The remaining $1 million (Ksh.130 million) will fund government interventions addressing the effects of drought.

The support follows a request from the Kenyan government and aims to reinforce public health preparedness while assisting the country in responding to the humanitarian and economic pressures associated with drought.

During the handover ceremony, Ambassador Guo stated that the assistance reflected the friendship between the Chinese and Kenyan peoples and the Chinese government’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s development priorities.

She reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening development cooperation with Kenya under the frameworks of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Dr Kiptoo commended China for its prompt response to Kenya’s request and for providing timely financial assistance. He noted that the grant would aid the country’s efforts in epidemic prevention and drought relief.

The Ebola preparedness allocation comes as Kenya seeks to enhance its capacity to manage public health risks, particularly in high-risk counties. Preparedness measures will include strengthening surveillance systems, improving laboratory and diagnostic capabilities, enhancing infection prevention and control, and equipping health facilities to detect and manage suspected cases.

The latest grant contributes to the broader development cooperation between Kenya and China, as both nations continue to engage on public health, economic development, and humanitarian priorities.