A long-standing partnership between Kenya and the People’s Republic of China is creating new educational opportunities for children in Nairobi’s Mathare informal settlement, where sustained support from the Chinese Embassy and Chinese enterprises has helped transform MCEDO Beijing School into a thriving center of learning and opportunity.

The partnership received a fresh boost on Friday when Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan presided over the school’s annual donation and Chinese Ambassador Scholarship award ceremony. She was joined by representatives from the Kenyan government, the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA), and the school community.

The Embassy and KCETA donated Ksh 7.01 million to support food supplies, sports equipment, teaching and learning materials, medical supplies, and other essential needs. According to the Chinese community in Kenya, the latest contribution aims to improve the learning environment and support the welfare of pupils, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The donation complements recent infrastructure improvements at the school, including an upgraded solar power system, new water storage tanks, and school uniforms for students.

Benedict Kiage, Director of MCEDO Beijing School, emphasized that the support extends beyond financial assistance. He noted that it represents a crucial partnership for sustaining education in a community where access to quality learning opportunities remains a challenge.

Kiage described the partnership with the Chinese Embassy as a vital source of support for the Mathare community since its inception, particularly through infrastructure development, school feeding programs, instructional materials, and scholarships.

“On behalf of the Mathare community, on behalf of MCEDO School, I must appreciate the partnership which has been there, and we hope and we pray, that the partnership is going to be there and to continue to be fruitful for our students,” Kiage said.

Ms. Du Shan, a representative of KCETA, a group of Chinese companies operating in Kenya, affirmed the association’s consistent support for the school since its opening in 2007. She recalled that in November 2012, KCETA donated Ksh 55 million, which significantly enhanced teaching and learning facilities. As a result, enrollment has grown from 200 to 550 pupils.

“I am happy to see that all students are doing well. I promise KCETA will keep standing by your side — we will help the school wherever we can,” she stated.

The school has also benefited from scholarship opportunities, with several former and current students pursuing higher education in China and Kenya.

Kiage reported that four or five students are currently studying in China on full scholarships facilitated by the Embassy, while other learners have received support to continue their education.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Guo reiterated that the school’s development remains a priority for the Chinese Embassy and Chinese enterprises operating in Kenya. She said the support extended to MCEDO Beijing School is part of China’s broader commitment to strengthening people-to-people relations and improving livelihoods through cooperation with Kenya.

“MCEDO Beijing School is not only the oasis of growth for the children of Mathare, but also the vivid example of China-Kenya friendly cooperation and the bridge of friendship between our two peoples,” Guo said.

The Ambassador noted that China and Kenya are implementing agreements reached during President William Ruto’s 2025 state visit to China, when the two countries elevated their relationship to a community with a shared future for the new era.

Guo affirmed that the Embassy, KCETA, and Chinese enterprises would continue to support the school, urging learners to work diligently and develop the skills necessary to contribute to Kenya’s development.

Representing Basic Education Principal Secretary John Olotuaa, Director of Primary Education Stephen Barongo lauded the support from the embassy and Chinese enterprises, stating that their contributions have expanded both the school’s infrastructure and its programs, including school feeding, which is key in promoting education among the underprivileged.

“A child whose stomach is empty may not learn well,” he said, explaining the importance of meals in a classroom setting. He added that solar lighting allows learners to study even after dark.

Barongo reported that over 700 pupils from the school’s senior wing have gone on to universities and colleges in Kenya, with some now enrolled in China. He urged Mathare parents to leverage this partnership and ensure every child attends school, promising continued ministry support for learning materials.