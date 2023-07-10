Court extends orders suspending implementation of Finance Act 2023

High Court Judge Mugure Thande has declined to lift orders suspending the implementation of Finance Act 2023.

Justice Thande ruled that the state did not provide enough grounds for the court to set aside the orders.

“The petitioners have proved that they have a prima facie case…there is merit in granting conservatory orders in respect of the Finance Act,”

The Judge directed that the file be forwarded to Chief Justice Martha Koome to constitute a bench of not less than three judges to hear and determine the petition challenging the Finance Act.

On Wednesday last week, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u challenged the orders arguing if they are not aside there will be a budgetary crisis that will affect government operations.