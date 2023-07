The government can now proceed with the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 at least for now as the case on its constitutionality continues.

The act was to take effect on 1st July but an order to suspend its implementation was immediately issued by the Court.

The Court of Appeal however today lifted the order saying the government, who appealed the suspension through the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, had satisfied the principles for the grant of the orders sought.