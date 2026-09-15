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EACC arrests KRA official for alleged bribery

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to facilitate the irregular clearance of tax arrears and issuance of a Tax Compliance Certificate.

The suspect, Hughes Obilo, an officer attached to the Debt Refunds Department in Kisumu, allegedly demanded Ksh100,000 from a construction company to clear outstanding tax arrears of Ksh 4.5 million in the iTax system.

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Upon conducting preliminary investigations, the Commission mounted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving a bribe of Ksh 30,000.

“The suspect was arrested in Kisumu on 14th September 2026 and booked at Kisumu Central Police Station for processing and statement recording”, EACC said.

Meanwhile, the commission has vowed to combat bribery and corruption at public service delivery points and will continue to take firm action against individuals who abuse public office for private gain.

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