Film

Full list of 2026 Emmy winners

Horror-comedy ‘Widow’s Bay’ took home 14 Emmys from the award ceremony.

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read

The 78th Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, celebrating the best of shows and stars of the small screen.

Medical favourite ‘The Pitt’ ended the night with the award for Best Drama Series, while ‘DTF St. Louis’ took home the award for Best Limited Series.

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Newcomer ‘Widow’s Bay’ took home a whopping 14 Emmys, making it the most awarded comedy series in a single year.

The gala was hosted by “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay.

Here is a full list of the winners in key categories.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
“The Pitt”

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OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
“Widow’s Bay”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
“DTF St. Louis”

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Jean Smart, “Hacks”

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”

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