Full list of 2026 Emmy winners

The 78th Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, celebrating the best of shows and stars of the small screen.

Medical favourite ‘The Pitt’ ended the night with the award for Best Drama Series, while ‘DTF St. Louis’ took home the award for Best Limited Series.

Newcomer ‘Widow’s Bay’ took home a whopping 14 Emmys, making it the most awarded comedy series in a single year.

The gala was hosted by “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay.

Here is a full list of the winners in key categories.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“The Pitt”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“Widow’s Bay”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“DTF St. Louis”

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”