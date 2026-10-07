Winnie: All political camps welcome at Raila’s memorial, but keep the rivalry away

Winnie Odinga has called for a political ceasefire ahead of the October 15 memorial of her father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, urging leaders across the political divide to set aside rivalry and allow the anniversary to remain a solemn commemoration.

She made the appeal during the dedication and handover ceremony at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, where she cautioned political leaders against turning the memorial into a contest for political influence.

“As his family, we call for a political ceasefire in his honour. Please let the 15th be a day of remembrance and celebration. It should not become a political showground, a competition over who owns the crowd, who receives the loudest cheers or who can embarrass another guest,” she said.

Winnie said guests attending the memorial should not be required to abandon their political convictions, arguing that Raila’s legacy was rooted in the ability to accommodate divergent views.

“We may hold different political convictions, we may disagree strongly about the political direction of our country, but you are welcome here. No one is being asked to surrender their beliefs at the gate,” she said.

She drew parallels with Raila’s relationship with former President Daniel arap Moi, recalling how the two eventually reconciled after years of political conflict and Raila’s detention under the Moi administration.

For Winnie, that reconciliation illustrated her father’s ability to separate political disagreements from personal relationships and move beyond past grievances.

She recalled Raila’s appearance at Moi’s memorial, where he acknowledged the suffering he had endured during his detention but also declared that the two had made peace.

That history, she argued, should inform the tone of the October 15 commemoration, particularly as political competition intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Winnie also challenged those attending the memorial to protect the democratic freedoms Raila spent decades advocating for, including the right to express dissenting views without fear of persecution.

She invoked the words inscribed on Raila’s grave ‘Democracy is the price of freedom’ as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the struggle for political freedoms.

“If democracy sustains our freedom, let us practise it even when the voice we hear is challenging our own,” she said.

Winnie’s remarks come as preparations intensify for Raila’s first death anniversary, with the family-led commemorations expected to bring together political allies, rivals and members of the public.