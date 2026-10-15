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Opposition brigade lands in Bondo to attend Raila’s memorial service in Bondo

With the elections first approaching, Bishop Kabiru challenged politicians to shun tribal politics and thuggery in his honour.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read

The opposition Brigade led by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senator Edwin Sifuna and Eugene Wamalwa are among the politicians attending Raila Odinga’s first anniversary in Bondo, Siaya County.

Thousands of Kenyans have turned up for the memorial service that is being conducted by the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), of which the late Prime Minister was a member.

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His supporters braved the hot temperatures to honour the ODM party leader who has for years, shaped Kenyan politics.

Rarienda MP Otiene Amollo, who introduced the leaders in attendance, urged the uncontrollable crowds to maintain peace, reminding them the solemn occasion is not a political event.

Ven Canon Jonathan Kabiru, third Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Diocese of Nairobi, who presided over the mass, outlined Baba’s virtues and what he stood for to ensure peace prevails in the country.

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With the elections first approaching, Kabiru challenged politicians to shun tribal politics and thuggery in his honour.

“Anyone who undermines Kenya’s democratic space has no place in his legacy. He taught us politics is not enmity; you can work with your competitors.”

Adding, “The man we celebrate must remain your mirror with matters to do self-sacrifice, patriotism; let’s take after him that this nation may go far; let’s continue the fight against corruption, shunning tribal politics, political thuggery and bloodshed. As we hold the first election without him, let’s maintain peace justice, and democracy.”

Further, the church eulogised Baba as an exceptional man of courage who never thought of quitting even when all odds were against him and the great sacrifice of choosing reconciliation with perceived enemies.

“He remained hopeful to the last minute, his courage. His life and celebration is a reminder of the reconciliation he has taught us that Kenya is bigger than any of us,” the Bishop said amid applause

He concluded by quoting the words of Paul in 2 Timothy 4:7 that resonate with his life.

“He fought a good fight; let everyone mirror his life, a life of patriotism, justice and democracy. Let’s be part of this great legacy that upholds the rule of law.”

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