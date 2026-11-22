Kenyan singer-songwriter Bien-Aimé Baraza is celebrating his new album “Alusa Continua” being featured on the New York Times Square Spotify billboard for New Music Friday.

The coveted placement coincided with the release of the 17-track album on Friday, November 20.

The Spotify recognition is particularly significant because the Times Square New Music Friday billboard has become one of the most visible promotional platforms for artists releasing new music.

Spotify’s weekly campaign highlights selected artists on a digital billboard and has also developed into a social media moment, with artists and fans sharing photographs of the billboard as a way of celebrating new releases.

In a 2021 interview with Complex, Spotify’s Global Head of Creative Artist Partnerships Ashley Graver described the placement as a major moment for artists during release week, noting that musicians visiting New York often make the billboard one of their first stops.

“It’s really a big moment on release week on our platform for every artist,” Graver said. “I think what has become of bringing the billboard back and making it engaging is that artists really have started to go out of their way when they come visit New York. Times Square will be one of their first stops.

Bien stayed true to that tradition by sharing the billboard on his social media account, captioning the video, “Tutaomoka”, one of the songs from his new album.

About the album

“Alusa Continua” brings together an impressive mix of Kenyan, East African and international musicians, including American rapper 2 Chainz, Nigerian singer Oxlade, Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka, Tanzanian star Alikiba and British live music outfit The Compozers.

Other Kenyan musicians featured on the project include Femi One, Coster Ojwang, Papaa Maasai, Ywaya Tajiri, Bryce One, Tulwap Kipsigis and Nono Melodies.

The collaborations are spread across the album, with 2 Chainz appearing alongside Pape Gen Z on Signs, Oxlade joining Øntiri on “How Can I Forget”, while Joshua Baraka and The Compozers feature on “Don’t Go”. Alikiba appears on “Finale”, while Bien also brings together Femi One and Papaa Maasai on Mayolo.

The album follows Bien’s 2023 debut solo project, Alusa Why Are You Topless? And his first since signing with Quality Control in October, 2026.